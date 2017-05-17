Breaking News

The NIO EP9 recently broke the lap record at Germany's famous Nurburgring circuit.
The EP9 shaved off 2.1 seconds from the previous best time by a road-legal vehicle -- set by the Radical SR8LM in 2009.
Nicki Shields, presenter of CNN's Sueprcharged show, onboard the EP9 during a test day in January.
The EP9 boasts one megawatt of power, equivalent to 1342 BHP, and a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
The EP9 can accelerate from 0-124 mph (200 kph) in 7.1 seconds.
"The handling was amazing," Shields says. "You can carry a lot of speed into corners and the acceleration out of them -- it just feels supersonic."
"I've been in a lot of fast cars before but the EP9 is definitely the fastest," Shields says.
The EP9 costs $1.48 million.
(CNN)"Supersonic" is how Nicki Shields, presenter of CNN's Supercharged show, describes the feeling of traveling in one of the world's fastest electric cars.

The NIO EP9 set a new lap record holder at the Nürburgring earlier this month, but back in January, Shields got first-hand experience of the supercar's power during testing at the UK's Bruntingthorpe Airfield.
    "The acceleration from 0-100 mph is completely bonkers," Shields told CNN Sport. "I've been in a lot of fast cars before but the EP9 is definitely the fastest."
    From a standing start, the EP9 can accelerate to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
    "The handling was amazing," added Shields. "You can carry a lot of speed into corners and the acceleration out of them -- it just feels supersonic."
    The EP9 set a time of six minutes 45.90 seconds at the 12.9-mile (20.7-kilometer) Nürburgring circuit, breaking the previous record set by a road-legal car -- the Radical SR8LM -- in 2009.
    The all-time lap record -- set by a Porsche 956 -- has stood for more than three decades.
    Built for the FIA World Sportscar Championship, the Porsche -- piloted by Stefan Bellof -- clocked a time of six minutes 11.13 seconds during the 1983 "1000 km of Nürburgring" endurance race.