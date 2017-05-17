Story highlights NIO EP9 broke Nürburgring lap record

(CNN) "Supersonic" is how Nicki Shields, presenter of CNN's Supercharged show, describes the feeling of traveling in one of the world's fastest electric cars.

The NIO EP9 set a new lap record holder at the Nürburgring earlier this month, but back in January, Shields got first-hand experience of the supercar's power during testing at the UK's Bruntingthorpe Airfield.

"The acceleration from 0-100 mph is completely bonkers," Shields told CNN Sport. "I've been in a lot of fast cars before but the EP9 is definitely the fastest."

From a standing start, the EP9 can accelerate to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).

