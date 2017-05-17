Texas girl chokes on fidget spinner part

Story highlights 10-year-old Britton Joniec choked on a bearing from her fidget spinner

Her mom posted on Facebook after doctors removed the part from the girl's esophagus

(CNN) Fidget spinners are driving many adults crazy, but one Texas woman is warning about her daughter's dangerous experience.

The mother is sharing her experience in hopes it will serve as a warning to other parents about the choking hazards of the latest toy craze. A fidget spinner has a stable middle and a disc with two or three paddles that can be spun, much like a ceiling fan, to relax the user.

Kelly Rose Joniec of Houston wrote in a Facebook post that she was on her way home Saturday afternoon when she heard Britton, her 10-year-old daughter, choking in the back seat. She pulled over and discovered that her daughter had swallowed one of the bearings from her fidget spinner. After trying to dislodge the small piece of metal with the Heimlich maneuver, Joniec took Britton to the nearest urgent care center.

Britton Janiec's fidget spinner.

One of the bearings stuck in Britton Janiec's throat.

Doctors were unable to tell where the object had gotten stuck. It wasn't until after an ambulance ride to Texas Children's Hospital that an X-ray revealed the round metal bearing in the girl's esophagus.

In the post, Joniec wrote, "Britton was taken to surgery to endoscopically locate and remove the object. Fortunately we had a positive outcome, but it was pretty scary there for a while...not only because of the initial ingestion, but then the concern about the composition and structure of the object, and finally, the risk with general anesthesia."

