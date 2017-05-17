Troops with PTSD, other conditions, discharged for misconduct

Story highlights Report notes those discharged for misconduct are not entitled to health benefits from Veterans Affairs

Pentagon concurs with several suggestions offered in a report by the GAO

(CNN) Thousands of US service members with serious health conditions such as PTSD, traumatic brain injury, mental health disorders or substance abuse have been discharged for misconduct in recent years, a new government watchdog report found.

The US Government Accountability Office report title summed up its recommendation: "Actions Needed to Ensure Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury Are Considered in Misconduct Separations."

The GAO report found that 62% of service members (57,141 of 91,764) who were discharged between 2011 and 2015 had received diagnoses such as PTSD, TBI and other serious conditions within two years before they were let go.

PTSD and TBI are "signature wounds" of conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to the Department of Defense. Such injuries and conditions can affect a person's behavior, which could lead to their discharge, the GAO report pointed out.

Getting discharged for misconduct has serious repercussions for former military men and women as this disqualifies them from receiving health benefits from Veterans Affairs.

Read More