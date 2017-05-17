Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny stepping down

(CNN) Enda Kenny, the Irish Taoiseach, is stepping down as party leader, he announced in a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Kenny has asked that a successor be chosen by June 2, and will remain as acting taoiseach (prime minister) and leader of his Fine Gael Party until then.

"I want to assure people that throughout this internal process, I will continue to carry out my duties and responsibilities as Taoiseach in full," he said.

Kenny has been prime minister of Ireland since 2011, and has led Fine Gael for the past 15 years.

He did not disclose the reason for his resignation, but it had been expected.