'Young Sheldon' trailer will tug your heartstrings

(CNN) The long-awaited "Big Bang Theory" spinoff will feature Sheldon Cooper as you've never seen him before -- as a 9-year-old in a single-camera comedy.

CBS on Wednesday unveiled the first look at "Young Sheldon," a series that follows the popular "Big Bang Theory" character as a train-loving genius growing up in east Texas with his mother, father, brother and twin sister.

Iain Armitage plays the character, who in the mothership series is portrayed by Jim Parsons.

Speaking to advertisers at the network's Upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall, Parsons described the show as "a little bit 'Wonder Years,' a little bit 'Doogie Howser.'"

Parsons lends his voice to the series as narrator.

