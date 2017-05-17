Story highlights
(CNN)According to Michael Moore, he's "making a movie to get us out of this mess."
That's what the filmmaker tweeted to reveal that he's working on a new documentary about President Donald Trump.
Here's what we know about the project:
He didn't look far for a title
Moore is calling the film "Fahrenheit 11/9," which is, of course, a riff on his 2004 documentary "Fahrenheit 9/11." (That film examined President George W. Bush and the war on terror.)
The titles are a nod to the dystopian 1953 novel, "Fahrenheit 451."
November 9, obviously, is the date that followed Trump's election.
Moore expanded on his tweet a bit on his official Facebook page writing, "I've f***ing had it."
He's working with the same team he partnered with on "Fahrenheit 9/11."
The Weinsteins snapped it up
Variety reported that Bob and Harvey Weinstein have already purchased the worldwide rights to the film, which Moore is currently directing.
(They were also the distributors of "Fahrenheit 9/11.")
Moore knows the subject matter well
Let us not forget that the activist and filmmaker predicted a Trump White House back in June.
Listing "5 Reasons Why Trump Will Win" on his website, Moore explained why the "wretched, ignorant, dangerous part-time clown and full-time sociopath" was going to be the next president.
"It is happening," he wrote. "And if you believe Hillary Clinton is going to beat Trump with facts and smarts and logic, then you obviously missed the past year of 56 primaries and caucuses where 16 Republican candidates tried that and every kitchen sink they could throw at Trump and nothing could stop his juggernaut."
Moore released "Michael Moore in TrumpLand," based on a pro-Hillary Clinton one-man show he performed in a Trump stronghold, just prior to the election.
The tagline of his Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender," is "Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?"
He's going to be pretty busy
TNT has announced that Moore is returning to television with the docuseries "Live from the Apocalypse."
Moore announced the news in a Facebook Live post from Madison Square Garden, where TNT's Upfront presentation was taking place.
"I'm here to announce that I'm coming back to TV," Moore said. "And I will be on this fall, every week, later on in the fall."
