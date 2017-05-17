Story highlights The title feels familiar

Moore also has a Broadway show

(CNN) According to Michael Moore, he's "making a movie to get us out of this mess."

That's what the filmmaker tweeted to reveal that he's working on a new documentary about President Donald Trump.

Yes. I'm making a movie to get us out of this mess. https://t.co/2lEtyPraKr — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 16, 2017

Here's what we know about the project:

He didn't look far for a title

Moore is calling the film "Fahrenheit 11/9," which is, of course, a riff on his 2004 documentary "Fahrenheit 9/11." (That film examined President George W. Bush and the war on terror.)

Read More