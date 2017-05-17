'House of Cards' puts power above politics

(CNN) The Trump era has raised questions for TV shows set in Washington, wondering how fictional drama can possibly match the unscripted one in the White House. "House of Cards" answers that, inadvertently, by enhancing its soapy qualities, in a fifth season that again has more to do with the utterly unbridled pursuit of power than politics.

That's not to say topics raised or brushed upon by the Netflix drama don't periodically collide with reality, sometimes in uncomfortable ways. Picking up where season four left off, the show finds President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife Claire (Robin Wright) in the waning days of a presidential campaign, leveraging fear of terrorism to bolster their prospects.

"My husband and I want to protect you," Claire intones in a campaign ad, while her husband imposes an immigration ban even as he insists, "Fear is un-American." As usual, Frank's public statements run counter to his private plotting, as he marvels at how sheep-like people are, stoking apprehension to serve his interests and "control the conversation."

There are keen insights over the course of the season (all of which was previewed) about matters like the toxic nature of partisanship, the influence of dark money and cynicism in how the political class plays to voters' worst impulses.

Still, "House of Cards" has always operated on the fringes of absurdity, where murder and blackmail are among the Underwoods' tools of persuasion. That was especially true during Season 1 -- as Frank rose to the Oval Office by eliminating one impediment after another -- but has persisted even after he had the levers of presidential power at his disposal.

