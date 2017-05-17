How Heath Ledger helped 'direct' his documentary

Story highlights Co-director says there's something for fans and non

Ledger's family responded positively to the documentary

(CNN) There's a reason why we are just now seeing a documentary on Heath Ledger.

The actor, who died in 2008 at the age of 28 from an accidental overdose, proved an irresistible subject according to Derik Murray, who along with Adrian Buitenhuis co-directed "I Am Heath Ledger."

"We were always wanting to make the film, but we thought, 'What do we know beyond him being this uber-talent?'" Murray told CNN in a recent interview. "It wasn't really until about a year and a bit ago that we started to put together some of the pieces that were beyond Heath Ledger on the screen."

The result is an intimate look at the "Brokeback Mountain" star's life, buoyed by the Ledger's personal footage and interviews with close friends and family.

