Harry Styles takes over 'Late Late Show'

(CNN) "The Late Late Show" took Tuesday night's episode in another direction.

One Direction member gone solo Harry Styles stepped in for James Corden as host and kicked off the show with a four-and-a-half-minute long monologue that included hot takes on the news of the day and a few adorable dad jokes about hackers who lifted a copy of the latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

"Of course the big story today is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week," Styles said. "The good news for Trump is that he has been named 'Employee of the Month' by Russia."

The singer's almost sheepish delivery of the jokes endeared him the audience, who responded with cheers and laughter.

