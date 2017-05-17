Harry Styles takes over 'Late Late Show'

Story highlights
(CNN)"The Late Late Show" took Tuesday night's episode in another direction.
One Direction member gone solo Harry Styles stepped in for James Corden as host and kicked off the show with a four-and-a-half-minute long monologue that included hot takes on the news of the day and a few adorable dad jokes about hackers who lifted a copy of the latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.
"Of course the big story today is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week," Styles said. "The good news for Trump is that he has been named 'Employee of the Month' by Russia."
The singer's almost sheepish delivery of the jokes endeared him the audience, who responded with cheers and laughter.
What followed was more political humor, stories he said he and others had been discussing and laughing about "in the office" and jokes about hackers who are holding Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale" for ransom.
"They could release this movie illegally," Styles said. "I guess you would say it's a pirated video."
Styles later took his seat at the host's desk and introduced the actual host, James Corden, who appeared as "Harry Styles."
Naturally his fans loved it and #LateLateStyles trended on Twitter with several deciding that Styles totally could be a late night host.
The singer will be on the show all week as part of the promotion for his self-titled debut album. He'll wrap his temp gig up with a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Corden.