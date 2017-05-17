Breaking News

SHINee American tour

By Marian Liu

Updated 7:21 PM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

SHINee performed at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas on March 24.
SHINee performed at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas on March 24.
Fans at the SHINee concert in Dallas
Fans at the SHINee concert in Dallas
SHINee concert in Dallas
SHINee concert in Dallas
SHINee concert at the Verizon Theatre
SHINee concert at the Verizon Theatre
SHINee concert in Dallas on March 24
SHINee concert in Dallas on March 24
Kim Ki Bum, known as &quot;Key,&quot; sings in the front of the rest of the SHINee band in Dallas.
Kim Ki Bum, known as "Key," sings in the front of the rest of the SHINee band in Dallas.
Fans at the SHINee concert at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Fans at the SHINee concert at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
From the fan&#39;s seat in Dallas
From the fan's seat in Dallas
K-pop band SHINee in Dallas
K-pop band SHINee in Dallas
Fans at SHINee&#39;s Dallas show
Fans at SHINee's Dallas show
Dallas show with SHINee fans
Dallas show with SHINee fans
Fans outside SHINee&#39;s Dallas show
Fans outside SHINee's Dallas show
Inside the Dallas concert
Inside the Dallas concert
Fans at the SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 26
Fans at the SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 26
Outside SHINee&#39;s Los Angeles show
Outside SHINee's Los Angeles show
Shinee fans Ashley and Anna Matsumoto at the Los Angeles show
Shinee fans Ashley and Anna Matsumoto at the Los Angeles show
SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 26
SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 26
SHINee concert in Los Angeles
SHINee concert in Los Angeles
SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium
SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium
Los Angeles &#39;Shrine Auditorium during the SHINee concert
Los Angeles 'Shrine Auditorium during the SHINee concert
K-pop group SHINee in Los Angeles
K-pop group SHINee in Los Angeles
SHINee show on March 26
SHINee show on March 26
K-pop band SHINee played their first solo American tour in Dallas and Los Angeles on March 24 and 26.