SHINee American tour

Photos: SHINee performed at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas on March 24. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: Fans at the SHINee concert in Dallas Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: SHINee concert in Dallas Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: SHINee concert at the Verizon Theatre Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: SHINee concert in Dallas on March 24 Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: Kim Ki Bum, known as "Key," sings in the front of the rest of the SHINee band in Dallas. Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: Fans at the SHINee concert at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: From the fan's seat in Dallas Hide Caption 8 of 22

Photos: K-pop band SHINee in Dallas Hide Caption 9 of 22

Photos: Fans at SHINee's Dallas show Hide Caption 10 of 22

Photos: Dallas show with SHINee fans Hide Caption 11 of 22

Photos: Fans outside SHINee's Dallas show Hide Caption 12 of 22

Photos: Inside the Dallas concert Hide Caption 13 of 22

Photos: Fans at the SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 26 Hide Caption 14 of 22

Photos: Outside SHINee's Los Angeles show Hide Caption 15 of 22

Photos: Shinee fans Ashley and Anna Matsumoto at the Los Angeles show Hide Caption 16 of 22

Photos: SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 26 Hide Caption 17 of 22

Photos: SHINee concert in Los Angeles Hide Caption 18 of 22

Photos: SHINee concert at the Shrine Auditorium Hide Caption 19 of 22

Photos: Los Angeles 'Shrine Auditorium during the SHINee concert Hide Caption 20 of 22

Photos: K-pop group SHINee in Los Angeles Hide Caption 21 of 22