'Arrested Development' returns to Netflix for a fifth season

Michael Cera has made us laugh in flicks like &quot;Superbad,&quot; &quot;Nick and Norah&#39;s Infinite Playlist&quot; and &quot;Scott Pilgrim vs. the World&quot; since his last shift at the frozen banana stand on &quot;Arrested Development.&quot; The actor, who starred alongside his on-screen dad in 2007&#39;s &quot;Juno,&quot; released a surprise, 18-track album called &quot;True That&quot; in August 2014. See what his fellow castmates been up to since the show ended in 2006.
Jason Bateman&#39;s movie career has flourished since &quot;Arrested Development&quot; went off the air. He piqued fans&#39; interest in 2007&#39;s &quot;Juno&quot; and went on to appear in films such as &quot;Hancock,&quot; &quot;Up in the Air&quot; and &quot;Couples Retreat.&quot; In 2013 he had his film directorial debut with &quot;Bad Words&quot; which he also starred in.
Since playing Lindsay on the series, Portia de Rossi has appeared on &quot;Nip/Tuck&quot; and &quot;Better Off Ted.&quot; She married Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 and published a memoir, &quot;Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain,&quot; in 2010. She will next appear in Season 4 of &quot;Scandal.&quot;
Will Arnett has certainly been busy since he traded in GOB&#39;s magic tricks in 2006. The actor appeared alongside then wife Amy Poehler in 2007&#39;s &quot;Blades of Glory&quot; and 2009&#39;s &quot;Spring Breakdown.&quot; He&#39;s had recurring roles on several popular series, as well as starring roles on Fox&#39;s short-lived &quot;Running Wilde&quot; and NBC&#39;s &quot;Up All Night.&quot; He currently appears on the series &quot;The Millers&quot; and has a role in the 2014 &quot;Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles&quot; film.
Since taking on the role of Lindsay and Tobias&#39; teenage daughter Maeby, Alia Shawkat has appeared in films like &quot;Whip It,&quot; &quot;The Runaways,&quot; &quot;Cedar Rapids&quot; and &quot;Ruby Sparks.&quot;
Tony Hale continued to make us laugh since playing Buster on &quot;Arrested Development.&quot; He&#39;s appeared in several movies and TV shows since, such as &quot;Ctrl&quot; and &quot;Chuck.&quot; Hale plays Gary Walsh on HBO&#39;s &quot;Veep&quot; for which he won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 2013.
Oh, how we&#39;ve missed the always hilarious Tobias. Actor David Cross has shown up in the &quot;Alvin and the Chipmunks&quot; franchise and has lent his voice to animated features such as &quot;Megamind&quot; and &quot;Kung Fu Panda.&quot; He played Andy Weeks on Fox&#39;s &quot;Running Wilde,&quot; and he made us laugh as Duane Bailey on the third season of &quot;Modern Family.&quot;
Jeffrey Tambor has made cameos on quite a few sitcoms since his days as the Bluth family patriarch. He&#39;s also appeared on the big screen in flicks like &quot;The Hangover,&quot; &quot;The Invention of Lying,&quot; &quot;Mr. Popper&#39;s Penguins&quot; and &quot;For the Love of Money.&quot; In 2014 Amazon premiered its original series &quot;Transparent&quot; in which he plays a transgender dad.
Jessica Walter played Tabitha Wilson on &quot;90210,&quot; Betty Hanadarko on &quot;Saving Grace&quot; and Henrietta on &quot;Gravity,&quot; in addition to voicing Malory on FX&#39;s &quot;Archer.&quot; But we can&#39;t deny that we miss Walter&#39;s role as Lucille on &quot;Arrested Development.&quot;
Story highlights

  • Fans have been clamoring for a new season
  • The show returns in 2018

(CNN)Get ready for frozen bananas, vodka on the rocks and some savage insults from one of TV's funniest families. The Bluths are coming back.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the entire regular cast of "Arrested Developmet" and series creator Mitchell Hurwitz will return for a fifth season.
In true "Arrested Development" fashion, Hurwitz's official announcement about the show's return was riddled with shade directed at a certain first family.
    "In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days," Hurwitz said in a statement. "I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life."
    The quirky series about Michael Bluth (played by actor Jason Bateman) and his eccentric family is a cult hit with a storied Hollywood history.
    Low ratings prompted Fox to cancel "Arrested Development" in 2006 after three seasons, but viewers rallied for years to have it brought back.
    Netflix answered the call and aired a fourth season in 2013.
    That return only whetted fans' appetite for more, and there was talk that new episodes were coming.
    In January executive producer Brian Grazer stirred anticipation when he said Netflix was close to bringing the series back.
    Grazer said in a statement on Wednesday that he loves working with Hurwitz.
    "He is a genius and the rarest of original thinkers," Grazer said. "He brings a richness to the characters and the storylines that makes the series memorably fun."
    Executive producer Ron Howard sounded relieved that the news was finally out.
    "Whew! I can finally answer the question," he said in a statement. "Hell yes! Warming up my uncredited narrator vocal chords. Now the only thing I will have to be coy about is all the craziness the Bluths are going to face this season."
    Bateman will be joined by fellow cast members Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.
    The new season of "Arrested Development" will premiere in 2018.