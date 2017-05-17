'Alien: Covenant' doesn't deliver much bite

(CNN) "Alien" taught us that in space, no one can here you scream. The latest offshoot of its DNA, "Alien: Covenant," offers the lesson for fans of early incarnations that in theaters, people can indeed hear you sigh.

Without "Alien" origins to bolster its box-office cachet, a sequel to the lightly regarded "Prometheus" probably wouldn't have been in the cards. Yet director Ridley Scott -- who birthed the original nearly 40 years ago as well as that last film -- plunges back into the latter's mythology, with equally uninspired and perhaps more blatantly derivative results.

Although "Covenant" incorporates the "Prometheus" story, the movie feels less like a sequel than a Frankenstein version of the "Alien" franchise, stitched together from pieces of earlier films. Even the terror of being in a confined space with a Xenomorph is diminished when the sequences amount to cut-and-paste jobs from prior go-rounds.

Perhaps tellingly, the only standout performance comes courtesy of Michael Fassbender, reprising his role as the synthetic David as well as a newer model, Walter. The latter is part of the crew of Covenant, a ship ferrying 2,000 colonists to a new world in 2104.

An opening sequence, flashing back to David's "birth," is genuinely intriguing and like much of the film visually arresting. Unfortunately, that also turns out to be the highlight of a movie that peaks early.

Read More