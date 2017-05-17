Story highlights Bee says laughter is the antidote to the political chaos

She also has some choice words about her critics

(CNN) Samantha Bee has some sage advice for Americans on how to deal with the madness unfolding in President Trump's White House.

Not surprisingly, the famous comedienne's advice is to laugh a lot, but she also has some choice words about not giving critics the time of day.

"All we have left is not giving a f**k," Bee said on Tuesday night at a panel for her TBS show "Full Frontal." "If we can't do it this way, we can't do it at all ... I'm 47-years-old and I just don't give a sh*t anymore."

Bee says laughter is the antidote to the political chaos and that her show aims to give viewers an outlet from the White House turmoil.

