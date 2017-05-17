Brad Pitt, Stephen Colbert get existential in hilarious 'Late Show' sketch

Story highlights Brad Pitt made his return to TV Tuesday night on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce last year

(CNN) Brad Pitt appearance on the "Late Show" turned existential on Tuesday night when he and Stephen Colbert engaged a bro down that took place on a picnic blanket under the starry sky.

Actually, it was on the stage of Colbert's "Late Show" and the hilarious sketch was called "Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars." As the camera panned out to reveal that Pitt was lying on a blanket next to Colbert, the audience erupted in applause for the reclusive star who is making his first official TV appearance since his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

"I haven't been out in a while it feels good, feels good," Pitt said.

The two got deep as they lobbed questions back and forth about the meaning of life and the existence of the universe, setting each other up for jokes to get the audience going.

"If the universe includes all of existence, what existed before the universe?" Pitt asked. Colbert's responded "Probably a teaser trailer for the universe with, like, one really good scene that isn't even in the universe when it's released."

Read More