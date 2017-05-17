Sharia court sentences gay men to public lashing in Indonesia

Story highlights Two men were sentenced to 85 lashes for having sexual relations

Sentence comes soon after outgoing Jakarta governor jailed over blasphemy

(CNN) A Sharia court in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province sentenced two gay men to a public caning Wednesday.

The men, ages 20 and 23, were arrested in March by vigilantes within their community in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province.

They were subsequently found guilty of violating Aceh's strict Islamic laws and were sentenced to 85 lashes, according to Evendi, the head of Sharia law enforcement in Banda Aceh.

Khairil Jamal, the lead judge, said that "the court has proven that the defendants without doubt are legally guilty of committing sodomy."

He said, "No evidence was found to justify and forgive them. Therefore, they shall be punished accordingly."