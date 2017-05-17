6 dead in ISIS attack on TV station in Afghanistan

Story highlights Four of the attackers were also killed, while a fifth was arrested

People ran from the scene as gunfire rang out, video footage shows

Kabul (CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack on a television station in eastern Afghanistan that left at least six people dead.

Security forces called to Radio Television Afghanistan in the city of Jalalabad were drawn into a long gun battle with the attackers.

Four employees of the TV station and two police officers were killed, Nangarhar province governor's spokesman Atauolah Khogyani said.

Four of the five attackers were also killed, including one suicide bomber, he said. The fifth attacker was arrested.

Smoke billows from the scene of an attack on the state-run RTA TV station Wednesday.

ISIS claimed the attack in a message posted on the Telegram messaging service by the ISIS-affiliated media Amaq. CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

Read More