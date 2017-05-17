Story highlights Four of the attackers involved have been killed, the fifth arrested

Kabul (CNN) At least two people have been killed in eastern Afghanistan after armed attackers stormed the building of a television station.

Security forces were called to the premises of Radio Television Afghanistan in the city of Jalalabad and were drawn into a long gun battle with the attackers.

Four of the five attackers have been killed, including one suicide bomber, the Nangarhar province governor's spokesman Atauolah Khogyani told CNN. The fifth attacker has been arrested and the situation is now over.

Smoke billows from the scene of an attack on the state-run RTA TV station Wednesday.

Of the two civilians killed, one was an employee of the television station, Khogyani said.

Police earlier described the attackers as insurgents, but it is not immediately clear who was behind the assault. Jalalabad has previously been hit by Taliban and ISIS attacks.

