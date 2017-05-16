Storm rejects springtime, dumps snow in Pacific Northwest

(CNN) It's mid-May; spring has sprung. It's also snowing in the Pacific Northwest.

A late spring snowstorm is bringing snow across upper elevations in the Western United States. Winter storm warnings are even posted in Northeastern Washington.

Wait.... what season is this? Drive careful this morning on I-90 - it's snowing! pic.twitter.com/eYJ87m6mUs — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 16, 2017

Elevations above 4,500 feet are expecting 6 to 12 inches on Tuesday.

Interstate-90 near Washington's Snoqualmie Pass saw conditions deteriorate to the point a traction tire advisory was issued.

As the storm moves farther East, cities in the Rocky Mountains could see significant snow accumulation. Higher elevations in the Rockies could see over a foot of snow.

