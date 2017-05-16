1 killed in Wisconsin tornado; 15 hurt

Story highlights Dozens of mobile homes are damaged

Tornadoes also reported in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas

(CNN) One person was killed and 15 were injured Tuesday when a tornado hit a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin, state Emergency Management spokeswoman Lori Getter said.

About 40 mobile homes were destroyed in the Barron County neighborhood, said Tod Pritchard, another spokesperson. He emphasized the report was based on preliminary information and the numbers could change as teams undertake the search and rescue efforts.

Pritchard said there was a report of a tornado in Rusk County. Five homes were damaged, but there are no immediate reports of injuries.

There also were reports of possible tornadoes in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said.

The south side of Elk City, Oklahoma, was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

