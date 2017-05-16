Story highlights Charges are tampering with evidence, vandalism

Man charged is the brother of one of the eight victims

(CNN) More than a year after eight members of a rural Ohio family were killed, police have charged a witness with vandalism and tampering with evidence in the case.

James Manley, 40, of Pike County, is the brother of one of the victims, Dana Rhoden.

Police say he destroyed a GPS device that was being used in the investigation.

He faces two felony charges and is the first person charged in the case.

"The charges Manley faces are not uncommon when a witness destroys such a device used in a government investigation," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office.

Read More