Confederate New Orleans monument comes down

Story highlights A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis has already been removed

A statue of Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard is the latest to be dismantled

(CNN) The City of New Orleans late Tuesday began removing one of two remaining Confederate monuments scheduled to come down, officials said.

The equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard honors the military leader who died in New Orleans in 1893. It is the third monument to come down.

Earlier Tuesday, police put up barricades near the monument, CNN affiliate WGNO reported.

"Today we take another step in defining our city not by our past but by our bright future," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a statement. "While we must honor our history, we will not allow the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal in the heart of New Orleans."

