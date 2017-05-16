Story highlights After the cottage started burning, Beaucher managed to get out

Through a voice command, he asked Siri to call 911

(CNN) Christopher Beaucher says Siri saved his life when he was injured in a New Hampshire house explosion.

The May 1 blast occurred after Beaucher switched on a light in the basement while he was checking on his mother's cottage in Wilmot.

"My hands were so badly burned and I needed help, so I used Siri to call 911," Beaucher, 53, told CNN on Tuesday. "Siri came in very handy."

Siri is an iPhone virtual assistant activated by voice commands.

Christopher Beaucher was hospitalized for two weeks.

When he arrived at the home, Beaucher noticed that some copper pipes were missing and he suspected that somebody had stolen them. He went to the basement to check on the rest.

