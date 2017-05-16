Immigrant detainee dies in ICE custody

Story highlights Jean Jimenez-Joseph had been in solitary confinement

An activist calls his death "a horrible tragedy that could have been prevented"

(CNN) Federal authorities are investigating after an immigrant who was facing possible deportation apparently committed suicide in his cell at a Georgia detention center.

Jean Jimenez-Joseph, 27, was pronounced dead at a hospital early Monday, shortly after staff at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, found him in his cell with a sheet around his neck, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Tuesday. The preliminary cause of death was self-inflicted strangulation, according to the agency.

He'd been in solitary confinement at the detention center for more than two weeks, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is also investigating.

Jimenez was unresponsive when facility staff and medical personnel found him around 12:45 a.m. Monday, ICE said, and their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Jimenez, a Panamanian national, was in immigration removal proceedings. He is the seventh person to die in ICE custody this fiscal year, which began in October.

