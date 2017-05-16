Dallas school police use handcuffs to restrain 7-year-old boy

(CNN) A Dallas school district is being accused of using extreme force to restrain a 7-year-old special needs student last week.

Yosio Lopez was handcuffed, Tased and bruised by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) Police after the boy started banging his head against a wall in class, the Lopez family lawyer, David Ramirez, told CNN.

Yosio is a special needs student who suffers from attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and another mood disorder. He has experienced similar outbursts in the past but has always had a trained school aide nearby to help calm him down.

But last Tuesday, the aide wasn't there and Yosio didn't have his "safe place," Ramirez said.

The boy told his mother, April Odis, that he was put on a desk with his arms cuffed behind his back while the school principal put her elbow on his neck and choked him to restrain him, the family lawyer said.

