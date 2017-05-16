Breaking News

Bill Cosby says he won't testify

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cosby calls sexual allegations nefarious
Cosby calls sexual allegations nefarious

    JUST WATCHED

    Cosby calls sexual allegations nefarious

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cosby calls sexual allegations nefarious 02:26

(CNN)Bill Cosby said he does not plan to testify in his own defense during his upcoming assault trial.

"I just don't want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer as to whether or not I'm opening a can of something that I -- my lawyers are scrambling," Cosby told Michael Smerconish Tuesday on the SiriusXM POTUS channel.
Cosby faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in connection with a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand. His trial is set to start June 5.
Developing story - more to come