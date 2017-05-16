Story highlights Debris appears to be from airplane, Coast Guard says

(CNN) The US Coast Guard is searching for survivors after finding what is believed to be airplane debris 15 miles east of an island in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard had been searching for an airplane with four Americans aboard that was reported missing Monday.

On board were Jennifer Blumin, 40, from New York City, Nathan Ulrich, 52, from Lee, New Hampshire, and Blumin's 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons.

The wreckage "appears to be airplane debris," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall, spokesperson for the US Coast Guard District 7.

It was spotted about 15 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas, by a helicopter crew. A rescue swimmer retrieved some materials to take ashore for identification.

