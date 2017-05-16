5 of Africa's best national parks

Story highlights Africa is home to many national parks

The parks play a key role in generating tourism income

(CNN) From sheltering some of the globe's most endangered species to showcasing astonishing patterns of migration, Africa's national parks are among the world's most spectacular.

More and more visitors flock each year to the continents' parks and reserves, bearing witness to nature on a grand scale and playing a vital role in generating tourism income.

Here are some of the top picks on the continent.

Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

A hot air balloon carries tourists during the annual wildebeest migration in the Maasai Mara game reserve.

Maasai Mara National Reserve, which has been honored by the World Travel Awards, is named after its ancestral inhabitants, the Maasai people, and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in southwest Kenya.