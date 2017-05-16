Breaking News

5 of Africa's best national parks

By Olivia Yasukwa and Torera Idowu, for CNN

Updated 1:31 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

Thousands of wildebeest wind through the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
Thousands of wildebeest wind through the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
A bull elephant bathes and drinks water on the northern shores of Lake Edward in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A bull elephant bathes and drinks water on the northern shores of Lake Edward in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Young male lions relax on a sealed road at the Pafuri game reserve in South African&#39;s Kruger National Park.
Young male lions relax on a sealed road at the Pafuri game reserve in South African's Kruger National Park.
Elephants walk with elephant calves in the Serengeti National Park, which is Tanzania&#39;s oldest national park.
Elephants walk with elephant calves in the Serengeti National Park, which is Tanzania's oldest national park.
Two mountain gorillas lay on a bed of brush in a clearing on the slopes of Mount Mikeno in the Virunga National Park.
Two mountain gorillas lay on a bed of brush in a clearing on the slopes of Mount Mikeno in the Virunga National Park.
The fishing village of Kavanyongi is part of Virunga National Park. The park has suffered as a result of armed conflict and poachers but is re-establishing itself through international donations.
The fishing village of Kavanyongi is part of Virunga National Park. The park has suffered as a result of armed conflict and poachers but is re-establishing itself through international donations.
A park ranger at Virunga National Park smiles at his 9-month-old daughter.
A park ranger at Virunga National Park smiles at his 9-month-old daughter.
The Bageni family lives in the gorilla sector of Virunga National Park.
The Bageni family lives in the gorilla sector of Virunga National Park.
An elephant walks at the Pafuri game reserve in Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in South Africa.
An elephant walks at the Pafuri game reserve in Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in South Africa.
Kruger National Park spans 7,300 square miles and is home to elephants, white rhinos, lions, leopards, crocodiles and buffalo.
Kruger National Park spans 7,300 square miles and is home to elephants, white rhinos, lions, leopards, crocodiles and buffalo.
(CNN)From sheltering some of the globe's most endangered species to showcasing astonishing patterns of migration, Africa's national parks are among the world's most spectacular.

More and more visitors flock each year to the continents' parks and reserves, bearing witness to nature on a grand scale and playing a vital role in generating tourism income.
Here are some of the top picks on the continent.

    Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

    A hot air balloon carries tourists during the annual wildebeest migration in the Maasai Mara game reserve.
    Maasai Mara National Reserve, which has been honored by the World Travel Awards, is named after its ancestral inhabitants, the Maasai people, and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in southwest Kenya.
    In addition to an impressive population of big cats, rhinos and elephants, it plays host from July through to October each year to one of the world's more spectacular movements of wildebeest. Known as the Great Migration, the phenomenon involves more than 1 million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of gazelles, zebras and other animals, which migrate from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.
    Ethiopia: Hot new place in Africa for travelers?
    Some 150,000 visitors from across the world come annually to witness the wildebeest migration and river crossings.
    Maasai Mara National Reserve, Maasai Mara Game Park, Kenya, 59000 Narok, +254 729 631403

    Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

    A small river flows through palm-lined shores in a lush savannah grassland in Serengeti National Park.
    Serengeti National Park was established in 1951, making it Tanzania's oldest national park. The park is arguably one of the most famous in the world and covers 5,700 square miles of grassland, riverine forest, woodlands and savannah.
    African music festivals: Lake of Stars and 6 others you'll want to hear
    It is famed for its spectacular scenery, diverse wildlife and its part in the impressive annual migration of more than a million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of other animals. It was listed in 1981 as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and hosts an average 90,000 visitors each year.
    Serengeti National Park, 3134 Mugumu Mara, Tanzania +255 27 250 3471

    Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo

    Two mountain gorillas lay on a bed of brush on the slopes of Mount Mikeno in the Virunga National Park.
    Established in 1925, Virunga National Park is Africa's oldest national park and is often considered the crown jewel of parks on the continent. It lies in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
    Designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979, it was created to protect mountain gorillas in what was then known as the Belgian Congo. It stretches over 3,000 square miles and houses forests, savannas and active volcanoes and the Rwenzori Mountains.
    Former child soldier wins prize for risking his life to protect Congo's wildlife
    The park is known for being the "continent's most biologically diverse protected area" and is home to endangered species, such as the mountain gorilla and the okapi.
    In the 1970s, Virunga welcomed an average of 6,500 visitors every year, but it has suffered terribly from armed conflict and poaching. The park is slowly re-establishing itself through international donations.
    Virunga National Park, Rumangabo, Democratic Republic of Congo +243 991 715 401

    Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda

    The morning valley mist wafts across the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in southwestern Uganda.
    The Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is located in southwestern Uganda and is home to a multitude of birds, butterflies and endangered species, including the mountain gorilla. Some 300 wild gorillas live in the park, accounting for nearly half the world's population
    The park also boasts more than 160 species of trees.
    Stressed out? Find sanctuary in sub-Saharan Africa
    The main tourist attraction is gorilla tracking, which generates a steady stream of revenue for the Uganda Wildlife Authority. It's estimated the direct total income from gorilla visits in the Bwindi park is $15 million a year.
    Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Kanungu District, Uganda, +256 755 271418

    Kruger National Park, South Africa

    A hippopotamus howls while bathing in the Limpopo River at the Pafuri game reserve in Kruger National Park.
    Kruger National Park was established as a game reserve in 1898 and is home to a vast number of species, including more than 500 types of bird and more than 100 reptiles. It also boasts a huge diversity of trees and flowers.
    Walking with whales in South Africa
    The park is also known for big game, as well as more than 255 recorded archeological sites. Several rivers traverse the park from west to east, including the Sabie, Olifants, Crocodile, Letaba, Luvuvhu and Limpopo.
    Kruger National Park, Nelspruit, South Africa +27 13 735 4000

    Kevin Asaju contributed to this report.