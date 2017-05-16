Story highlights Sharapova recently returned from 15-month ban

Tested positive for banned substance meldonium

(CNN) Maria Sharapova will not play at the French Open after organizers did not grant her wildcard entry into the tournament, which begins later this month.

Sharapova recently returned from a 15-month doping ban after admitting she had used the banned hormone and metabolic modulator meldonium

The drug was only banned at the beginning of 2016 but Sharapova said she had been taking it for over 10 years as she was magnesium deficient and had recorded several irregular electrocardiography (EKG) tests.

She said that her team did not check the updated banned substance list and hence she tested positive for the drug at the 2016 Australian Open.

The two-time French Open winner had hoped to build up enough ranking points to automatically qualify for the Roland Garros event, which begins on May 22, but defeat to Kiki Mladenovic in the semifinal of the Stuttgart Open in April left her fate in the hands of the French Tennis Federation.