(CNN) If you have several million dollars to spend and are in the market for an extravagant superyacht, it's sometimes hard to tell which is the best.

But one panel of judges has done just that and declared Sybaris the world's best sailing yacht at the World Superyacht Awards.

However, if you have visions of yourself reclining in a deckchair on deck while sailing the high seas -- think again.

Sybaris was built exactly to owner Bill Duker's taste -- every inch was meticulously planned and designed just how he imagined it -- and he has no intention of parting with it.

Read More