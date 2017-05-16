Trump, Russia and classified info: How the White House has responded

(CNN)US officials have vehemently denied allegations that President Donald Trump shared highly classified information about an intelligence source with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the US during a White House meeting last week.
Two former officials knowledgeable of the situation confirmed to CNN that the main points of a Washington Post story published Monday are accurate.
The President did not directly reveal the source of the information, but intelligence officials told CNN that there is concern that Russia will be able to figure out the highly sensitive source.
Here's how the White House has responded to the explosive allegations so far:
H.R. McMaster, US national security adviser
"There's nothing that the President takes more seriously than the security of the American people. The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false.
The President and the Foreign Minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries including threats to civil aviation. At no time, at no time, were intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the President did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.
Two other senior officials who were present, including the Secretary of State, remember the meeting the same way and have said so. Their on-the-record accounts should outweigh those of anonymous sources. And I was in the room, it didn't happen. Thanks everybody."
Rex W. TIllerson, US Secretary of State
"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism. During that exchange the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations."
Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Advisor
"This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced."