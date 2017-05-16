Amid chaos, couple gets engaged at White House

(CNN) It took Tommy Schultz months to plan, but amid the chaos at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, he's finally engaged to Ashley Harvey.

"I've been trying to work out all the logistics," he said. "This finally came together in the past two weeks or so."

The two have dated for two years, after meeting in Nashville. When Schultz moved to Washington for work, Harvey soon followed.

Ashley Harvey shows off her engagement ring.

One of the first things they did was a tour of all the monuments in Washington.

"I knew I needed to do something special like that," said Schultz.

