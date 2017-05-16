Story highlights President Donald Trump is facing criticism over claims he released classified info

Republicans House members in competitive districts responded in different ways

Washington (CNN) Several vulnerable House Republicans representing districts Hillary Clinton carried in 2016 have publicly distanced themselves from President Donald Trump since Monday night.

Their moves -- which include calls for a special prosecutor in the probe into his campaign's ties to Russia and criticism of his reported sharing of classified information in an Oval Office meeting with top Russian emissaries -- are the latest evidence that Trump is becoming politically toxic for the Republican Party headed into the 2018 midterm elections.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon , Rep. Steve Knight, R-California, became the latest GOP lawmaker to call for a special prosecutor in the Russia probe.

"There is too much at stake at home and abroad to not take this step," he said. "There is so much conflicting information from many sources; Americans deserve the opportunity to learn the truth."

Read More