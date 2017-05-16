Donald Trump's staff seems totally miserable. Which makes sense

(CNN) When White House press secretary Sean Spicer took the podium on Monday, it was with a demeanor that can only be described as grim determination. I'm not going to like this and neither are you, Spicer was saying to the assembled press corps, so let's just get through it.

You can understand why he'd feel that way. And why any -- and every -- member of President Trump's White House staff might feel that way.

Time and again over the last week -- whether it's the firing of FBI Director Jim Comey or allegedly disclosing classified information to Russians, according to a Washington report confirmed by sources to CNN -- Trump has acted and then forced his staff to react. In both of those instances, he appeared to catch his staff totally flat-footed -- caught unawares that he was going to do what he did, say what he said or tweet what he tweeted.

But, it's worse than just that. Trump not only forces his staff to adjust on the fly to his seat-of-the-pants decision-making but then he also publicly contradicts the version of events they come up with as the best possible spin for what he's said.

And then -- yes, it gets worse! -- he grouses about how poor a job the communications staff is doing, complaints that inevitably leak to the press and undermine further attempts by people like Spicer to retain credibility.

