Four years before Trump's latest Russia scandal, he was tweeting this about DC controversies

"I wonder what the next scandal will be in DC? Can we handle yet another?" Trump tweeted

Obama's approval rating at the time was 49%

Trump's approval rating today is 36%

Washington (CNN) Four years to the day before President Donald Trump was reported to have shared highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the US, he wondered how much more scandal Washington could handle.

Trump asked in a tweet on May 15, 2013, what the next scandal in DC would be, and if it could "handle yet another."

I wonder what the next scandal will be in D.C.? Can we handle yet another? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2013

Trump hammered then-President Barack Obama again later that month, saying he would have lost reelection had the scandals come out before the 2012 election.

If these scandals happened before the election, Obama could not have won. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2013

He also questioned how much the scandals as well as the "very poor implementation and cost" of Obamacare, would hurt the country.

