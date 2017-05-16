Four years before Trump's latest Russia scandal, he was tweeting this about DC controversies

Story highlights
- Four years ago, the Obama administration faced controversies over the IRS and Justice Department
- "I wonder what the next scandal will be in DC? Can we handle yet another?" Trump tweeted
- Obama's approval rating at the time was 49%
- Trump's approval rating today is 36%
Washington (CNN)Four years to the day before President Donald Trump was reported to have shared highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the US, he wondered how much more scandal Washington could handle.
Trump asked in a tweet on May 15, 2013, what the next scandal in DC would be, and if it could "handle yet another."
At the time that Trump tweeted that, the Obama administration was mired in controversies of its own. The IRS was accused of targeting Tea Party and other conservative groups and the Justice Department was found to have secretly collected two months' worth of telephone records of Associated Press reporters and editors.
Trump hammered then-President Barack Obama again later that month, saying he would have lost reelection had the scandals come out before the 2012 election.
He also questioned how much the scandals as well as the "very poor implementation and cost" of Obamacare, would hurt the country.
Obama's approval rating at the time was 49%, according to Gallup.
Trump's approval rating now, according to a Quinnipiac poll taken before his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey, is 36%.