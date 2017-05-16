Source: Comey wrote in memo that Trump asked to end Flynn investigation

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Donald Trump asked to end to the investigation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Comey was so appalled by the request that he wanted to document it, the source said. Comey shared it with FBI senior officials, according to the source.

Writing the memo was "not out of character," especially if he was concerned about the legality or moral issues, according to a former Justice Department official.

The White House issued a statement denying Trump made such a request.

