Story highlights A friend of President Donald Trump supported why James Comey did not go to Congress

This source predicted it's likely that there are other memos to come.

(CNN) A friend of President Donald Trump told CNN that former FBI Director James Comey should not have gone to Congress with the information he detailed in a memo -- as some have suggested -- explosive details from which were made public Tuesday.

This source, who has knowledge of the legal issues surrounding Comey, said he "was in the middle of an ongoing investigation" and "everybody would lawyer up and head for the hills."

The source said Comey did the right thing: made notes of his conversation and sent it to another member of his leadership team.

"It's textbook," the source said. He also adds that Comey was not required to inform other parts of the Justice Department.

The New York Times first reported on the memo and CNN has confirmed the details of its content.

Read More