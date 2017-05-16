Timeline: Here's what we know about the intelligence Trump shared with the Russians

US and UK implement ban on laptops coming to the US from eight Middle Eastern and African nations. The US and UK regulations affect different points of departure. The new restrictions on direct flights to the UK include flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. But some of the 10 airports covered by the US ban — Abu Dhabi and Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Kuwait City and Casablanca (Morocco) — are not affected by the UK restrictions.