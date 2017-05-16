Breaking News
Timeline: Here's what we know about the intelligence Trump shared with the Russians

By CNN Staff with graphics from Joyce Tseng

Updated 2:06 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2017

(CNN)It was back in March that intelligence led the US and the UK to ban laptops and other electronic devices on planes from certain Middle Eastern and African countries. President Donald Trump reportedly shared some previously classified information on that intelligence with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the US in the Oval Office. Here's what we know:

US Flag
UK Flag
March 31, 2017
US and UK implement ban on laptops coming to the US from eight Middle Eastern and African nations. The US and UK regulations affect different points of departure. The new restrictions on direct flights to the UK include flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. But some of the 10 airports covered by the US ban — Abu Dhabi and Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Kuwait City and Casablanca (Morocco) — are not affected by the UK restrictions.
US Flag
EU Flag
May 1, 2017
US issues new travel warning for Americans traveling to Europe.
May 10, 2017
President Trump meets in the Oval Office with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. It's a public relations disaster for the White House after American journalists were not allowed in, but a state-run Russian agency posted photos.
May 15, 2017
Washington Post reports that Trump shared classified information with the Russians during his meeting, telling them sensitive details like the name of the country where the laptop intelligence emanated.

US Flag
ISIS Flag
April 1, 2017
CNN reports details of the threat pertaining to laptops on airlines, including that US intelligence believes ISIS and organizations have developed ways to plant explosives in electronic devices that FBI testing shows can evade some airport security screening methods. The FBI determined the laptop bombs would be far more difficult for airport screeners to detect in tests late last year. One official called the intelligence "hair-raising." At the same time, they also said there was no single, overwhelming piece of intelligence that led to the ban, rather it was an accumulation of intercepted material and "human intelligence."
May 2, 2017
President Trump talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation. They discuss both the situation in Syria and terrorism in the Middle East more broadly, according to a White House readout of the call.
US Flag
EU Flag
May 11, 2017
CNN reports the US may extend the laptop ban to all US-bound flights from Europe. That could include 350 flights per day.
May 16, 2017
Trump tweets that he shared facts pertaining to terrorism and airline safety. DHS says Trump's disclosure will not affect their timeline for a possible expansion of the electronics ban.