Timeline: Here's what we know about the intelligence Trump shared with the Russians

CNN reports details of the threat pertaining to laptops on airlines, including that US intelligence believes ISIS and organizations have developed ways to plant explosives in electronic devices that FBI testing shows can evade some airport security screening methods . The FBI determined the laptop bombs would be far more difficult for airport screeners to detect in tests late last year. One official called the intelligence "hair-raising." At the same time, they also said there was no single, overwhelming piece of intelligence that led to the ban, rather it was an accumulation of intercepted material and "human intelligence."