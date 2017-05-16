Timeline: Here's what we know about the intelligence Trump shared with the Russians
Updated 2:06 PM ET, Tue May 16, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)It was back in March that intelligence led the US and the UK to ban laptops and other electronic devices on planes from certain Middle Eastern and African countries. President Donald Trump reportedly shared some previously classified information on that intelligence with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the US in the Oval Office. Here's what we know: