Washington (CNN) The United States could "squander our greatness" by failing to put country over party, former national security adviser Susan Rice said Tuesday -- pointing specifically to Russia.

In a speech at a Center for American Progress Democratic forum, Rice, who also served as US ambassador to the UN for former President Barack Obama, issued a series of thinly-veiled warnings to President Donald Trump.

"We must ask, 'What message are we sending now?' Because, at this moment, our single greatest weakness -- as a people, a country, and a global power -- is our profound political polarization," Rice said.

"Surely, we will often disagree. But, we sure as hell need to agree that a hostile foreign power has no business messing with our elections," she said. "Because here's the truth: If we cannot find our way to put country over party, and democracy over demagoguery, even in the face of such a dangerous external threat, then we might as well hang up our leadership cleats and resign ourselves to becoming a second-rate power."

Rice also implicitly criticized the President's frequent use of Twitter, saying that "we can't allow Twitter wars to become shooting wars."