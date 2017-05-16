Story highlights The two senators leading the Senate intelligence committee want more information

The intelligence committee meets Tuesday afternoon in a previously scheduled closed session

(CNN) The Senate intelligence committee wants to be briefed by White House officials who were in the room when President Donald Trump met with Russian officials and apparently disclosed classified information.

Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, said at a joint news conference Tuesday they were seeking a briefing from the White House on what was said last week between Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

"Once Mark and I have an opportunity to talk individuals that were in the meeting, that will either confirm our confidence or possibly shake our confidence," Burr said.

Warner added that if transcripts of the meeting exist, the committee would be seeking those, too.

"We're trying to go the extra mile -- we owe the White House the chance to present us with the information, present us with the truth," Warner said. "We want to know from people in the room, also want to know if there are these supposed transcripts."

