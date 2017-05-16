Yates: Russians had real leverage over Flynn

Responding to a question from Cooper on whether she agreed with the White House line that Flynn was dismissed over a "trust issue" rather than a legal one, she said, "I don't know how the White House reached the conclusion that there was no legal issue. It certainly wasn't from my discussion with them."

She demurs on whether she thought that his contact with Russian officials was a fireable offense.

"Whether he is fired or not is a decision by the President of the United States to make, but it doesn't seem like that's a person who should be sitting in the national security adviser position," she said.

Urgency

Yates told Cooper that she expected the White House to act urgently on information that she had given the administration that Flynn had been compromised by his contact with Russian officials prior to Trump's inauguration.

"We expected the White House to act," she said.

When asked by Cooper if she expected the administration to act quickly, Yates replied, "Yes."

"There was an urgency to the information?" Cooper clarified.

"Yes," Yates said.

Flynn remained in his position for 18 days after Yates had informed the administration about her concerns over his conduct.

Let go

Yates, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, was fired as acting attorney general at the end of January when she refused to defend the President's first attempt at a ban on travelers and refugees entering the US from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

She was dismissed for "refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," the White House said at the time.

Yates also denies that she was behind the leaking of a story to The Washington Post about Flynn's calls with Kislyak , which led to his dismissal.

"Absolutely not. I did not and I would not leak classified information," she told Cooper.

She said that she was "concerned" that her information appeared not to be acted upon, but concedes that "something else" might have been done "that maybe I just wasn't aware of."

Asked what she thought of a tweet from Trump ahead of her appearance before the Senate committee, seemingly accusing her of leaking the story to the Post, she said that it was just one of "a number of tweets that have given me pause."