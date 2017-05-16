Yates: Russians had real leverage over Flynn

Story highlights Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates gives in her first interview since her firing

(CNN) Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said former national security adviser Michael Flynn was in a "serious compromise situation, that the Russians had real leverage" in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview -- her first on television since being fired by President Donald Trump -- Yates said Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence and there was "certainly a criminal statute that was implicated by his conduct."

Earlier this month, Yates testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism regarding the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, particularly Flynn's contact with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Prior to Trump taking office, Flynn had discussed sanctions with the official.

During her testimony she said that, at the end of January, after reading the details of a Flynn interview with the FBI, she had called White House counsel Don McGahn and warned him that Trump's national security adviser could easily become a blackmail target for Russians based on the answers Flynn gave to the FBI.