Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein: 'There is no place I would rather be'

Story highlights Rosenstein was involved in the firing of FBI Director James Comey

He is a newly confirmed deputy attorney general

(CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested Monday night that he's not all that concerned about his reputation amid the scandal surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"When I took the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States, there is nothing in that oath about my reputation," he said at an awards dinner in Baltimore.

Rosenstein made brief remarks as he accepted an award, presented by a local business group, for demonstrating courage in public service during his time as US Attorney in Maryland.

After keeping a relatively low profile for decades, Rosenstein has drawn widespread scrutiny during his brief tenure as deputy attorney general, after White House officials and President Donald Trump himself used a memo written by Rosenstein to defend Comey's dismissal.

In the days following Comey's firing, Rosenstein expressed frustration at how the White House handled the issue , including how they used his reputation as cover for how it was done, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

