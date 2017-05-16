Washington (CNN) In the wake of reports that President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, questions are being raised about whether the President's actions amounted to obstruction of justice.

"'Close it down' is an instruction to stop investigating President Trump's campaign," CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday. "Richard Nixon was impeached in 1974 for telling the FBI to stop an investigation of his campaign. That's what Watergate was."

Here's a look at the precise legal definition of the term -- and its potential legal ramifications for a president of the United States.

What is obstruction of justice?

Obstruction of justice is a federal offense that covers any attempt by someone to "influence, obstruct, or impede" -- including "corruptly" -- the "proper administration of the law" in a pending proceeding, including by Congress.

If Comey's memo is accurate, is it obstruction of justice?

"Obstruction of justice is not a black-and-white offense, so reasonable minds may well disagree about whether asking Comey to go easy on Flynn rises to the level of what federal law prohibits," said Steve Vladeck, CNN legal analyst and professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law.

"But whether the President's conduct is or is not within the letter of the law is irrelevant; there's a really good reason why, for generations, presidents from across the ideological spectrum have respected the principle of not interfering in federal criminal investigations. That President Trump seems wholly indifferent to this principle, or the potentially devastating consequences of its demise, is the real scandal here."

Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who writes for the conservative National Review, said it's premature to judge whether what has been reported rises to the level of obstruction of justice.

"A prosecutor wouldn't make a decision on the basis of one hearsay line in a memo that has not been publicly available and that no one knows the context of," he said.

"For example, if the President said to Comey, 'Listen, I'm not telling you what to do, do what you think is right, but I really hope you can let this go on Flynn because I think he's a great guy,' there's a lot of people who think that would be an inappropriate statement. There's a difference between inappropriate and criminal," McCarthy said.

He added, "I do think obstruction of justice, to anyone who has had to prove it in court, is not easy. It has a lot to do with intent, with the context in which things are said and perhaps, the most important word in the statute: 'corruptly.' That means you not only have to prove that the person knew what he was doing was unlawful, but that he acted with a specific purpose to undermine a proceeding."

Can a president be indicted?

Legal experts point to two opinions written by the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in 1973 and 2000, both concluding that indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting President would impermissibly undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.

Here's the conclusion from the 2000 memo written by then-assistant Attorney General Randolph D. Moss: